Moonshot Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (MOONSHOT)

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Moonshot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $11,298.57 and $3.46 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonshot has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00287557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $656.49 or 0.01142772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.58 or 0.00719927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,400.26 or 0.99918049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Moonshot Coin Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Moonshot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using U.S. dollars.

