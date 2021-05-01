MoonSwap (MOON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.14 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $20.14 million and approximately $29,601.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001915 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.68 or 0.00478472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002421 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

