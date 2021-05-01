Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ) Shares Down 1.2%

Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.19. 55,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 73,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.33.

