Morgan Stanley Acquires 18,932 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of SJW Group worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SJW Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

SJW Group stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.