Morgan Stanley Acquires 5,198 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.49% of Artesian Resources worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $64,075.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,956 shares of company stock worth $656,639. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $40.45 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $378.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

