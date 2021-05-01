Morgan Stanley Acquires 56,085 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Luminex worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,027,000 after buying an additional 559,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luminex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,747,000 after purchasing an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,045,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMNX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

