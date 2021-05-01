Morgan Stanley Acquires 61,390 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 393.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of FirstCash worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FirstCash by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $72.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

