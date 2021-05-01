Morgan Stanley Acquires 7,955 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE stock opened at $293.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $318.37.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.