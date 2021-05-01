Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Alamo Group worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE:ALG opened at $157.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.60.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $288.62 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. Research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.