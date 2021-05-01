Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 58.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 138.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 167,370 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $923,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $96,823.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $528,237.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,833 shares of company stock worth $10,705,120 over the last three months. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

