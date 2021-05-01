Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

