Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Relay Therapeutics worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of RLAY opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

