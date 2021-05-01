Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Cohu worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cohu by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,626,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Cohu stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

