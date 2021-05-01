Morgan Stanley Buys 28,552 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of SYNNEX worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $121.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.77. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on SNX. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares in the company, valued at $634,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,467 shares of company stock worth $3,395,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

