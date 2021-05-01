Morgan Stanley Buys 4,191 Shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.03% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $151.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.12. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $66.65 and a 1 year high of $195.55.

