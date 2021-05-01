Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Coherent worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Coherent by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Coherent by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COHR. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $259.99 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.23.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

