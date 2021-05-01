Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 42,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period.

Shares of EDD opened at $6.08 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

