Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 157.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Regal Beloit worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at $1,597,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.39. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. Analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.