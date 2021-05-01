Morgan Stanley Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 617,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,848,000 after acquiring an additional 127,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $45.67 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

