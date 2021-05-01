Morgan Stanley Has $5.05 Million Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,158,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 114,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.