Morgan Stanley Has $5.09 Million Stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 132.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.74% of Matrix Service worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 279,002 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Matrix Service by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 167,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 131,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 81,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $13.21 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $350.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.