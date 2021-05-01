Morgan Stanley Has $5.13 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 272,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 60,818 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

