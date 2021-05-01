Morgan Stanley Has $5.18 Million Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 760.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,886,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 571.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE SNP opened at $49.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Research analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.9844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

