Morgan Stanley Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 1,232.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 230,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at $75,719,292.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $213,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,013.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

