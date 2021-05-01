Morgan Stanley Has $5.25 Million Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of M/I Homes worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after purchasing an additional 175,312 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,110,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,191,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $561,110.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE MHO opened at $69.72 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

