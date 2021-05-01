Morgan Stanley Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 213.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,827,000 after buying an additional 92,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

