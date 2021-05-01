Morgan Stanley Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 11,963.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Keros Therapeutics worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

KROS stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,741,916.79. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,639.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

