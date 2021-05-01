Morgan Stanley Has $5.46 Million Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 147.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Rackspace Technology worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,720,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $24.87 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

