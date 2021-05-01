Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of James River Group worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 84,950 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in James River Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in James River Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 50,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JRVR. Truist raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

James River Group stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $194.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. Equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.