Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRX. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $558,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $13.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

