Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 168.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of RE/MAX worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth $264,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,256,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in RE/MAX by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 118,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMAX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE RMAX opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.30 million, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

