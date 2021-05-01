Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 396,089 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,595 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.