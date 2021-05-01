Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

