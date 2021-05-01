Morgan Stanley Purchases 111,023 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 177.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,023 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $42.30 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $824.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

