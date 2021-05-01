Morgan Stanley Purchases 23,052 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Castle Biosciences worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,476,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,736,087. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $69.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.03 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

