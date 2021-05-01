Morgan Stanley Purchases 40,128 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Eagle Bancorp worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 128,510 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

