Morgan Stanley Purchases 5,584 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Simulations Plus worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Simulations Plus by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,752,240.00. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $5,259,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of SLP opened at $63.14 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

