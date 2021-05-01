Morgan Stanley Purchases 684,008 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 2,116.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.91% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. Analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

