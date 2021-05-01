Morgan Stanley Purchases 840,042 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 1,152.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Daseke worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $493.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSKE. Cowen decreased their price objective on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.