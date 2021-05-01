Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 217.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 595,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of SM Energy worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SM Energy by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 524,554 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,233 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

