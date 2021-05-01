Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Acadia Healthcare worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 482,313 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 174,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 147,356 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

