Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 764,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 82,839 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

BCSF opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.