Morgan Stanley Sells 11,181 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $510,000.

Get iShares MSCI Russia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ERUS opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $41.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.