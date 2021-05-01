Morgan Stanley Sells 115,099 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.51% of Hess Midstream worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 52,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 149.17%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $43,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock valued at $70,154,386 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

