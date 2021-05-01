Morgan Stanley Sells 144,231 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Sumo Logic worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,613 shares of company stock valued at $13,621,767.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $19.49 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

