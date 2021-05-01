Morgan Stanley Sells 1,487,452 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,487,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.68% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 104,534 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABUS. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

