Morgan Stanley Sells 19,360 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,360 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,585,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.