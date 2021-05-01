Morgan Stanley Sells 263,419 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 263,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Codexis worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 123,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

