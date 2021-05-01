Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after buying an additional 138,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. Analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.