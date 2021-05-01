Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VO opened at $232.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

